Watch now: Youth, community top agenda for new president of Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly

“When I was transitioning into my adult life, I didn’t really hear about trade schools and going into a career where I wouldn’t have to pay any college tuition after a four or five year apprenticeship program and getting a good job with a retirement pension,” he said.

The future is only part of his goals. Williams also has to worry about the current state of the unions and their members.

Many union workers have been affected by COVID-19 in various ways. The Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly was able to provide assistance for those in need, including delivering food baskets to All Town school bus drivers during the holidays.

“Otherwise we’ve been fortunate enough for a lot of our delegates to remain working during the pandemic,” Williams said.

According to Amy Rueff, treasurer for the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly, the new president’s vision will “lead the organization into the next phase of community organizing and justice for workers.”

“We are so excited to have him take this role,” Rueff said. “He has previously served on our executive board and has been very active in our events.”