Watch now: Youth, community top agenda for new president of Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly

DECATUR — With 2020 officially in the rearview mirror, Lamarcus Williams is looking to chart a bright path that is filled with economic opportunities.
“I would like to see the younger generation get more involved in their community and the labor union,” said Williams, the new president of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly. “The labor unions are the backbone for our democracy.”
In the leadership role, Williams, 29, represents approximately 13,000 union members and retirees in Macon County. Williams is a member and former president of United Steel Workers Local 193G at the Fuyao Glass Illinois.
Williams said his youth and experience as a union member and leader will be beneficial.
As a Black man, Williams said he understands the misinformation often given to youth and minorities. Therefore, education in the trades is important to the future.
“To introduce people into the labor workforce,” he said. “For instance, like the union electrician, pipefitters or carpentry, sometimes we don’t get enough minorities to apply.”
Trade programs and discussions with instructors and the Workforce Investment Program are part of his plans for addressing the youth.
“When I was transitioning into my adult life, I didn’t really hear about trade schools and going into a career where I wouldn’t have to pay any college tuition after a four or five year apprenticeship program and getting a good job with a retirement pension,” he said.
The future is only part of his goals. Williams also has to worry about the current state of the unions and their members.
Many union workers have been affected by COVID-19 in various ways. The Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly was able to provide assistance for those in need, including delivering food baskets to All Town school bus drivers during the holidays.
“Otherwise we’ve been fortunate enough for a lot of our delegates to remain working during the pandemic,” Williams said.
According to Amy Rueff, treasurer for the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly, the new president’s vision will “lead the organization into the next phase of community organizing and justice for workers.”
“We are so excited to have him take this role,” Rueff said. “He has previously served on our executive board and has been very active in our events.”
One of the group's projects, We Are One Community Fund, is a focus for Williams. The fund, bankrolled by contributions from union members, are awarded each year on Labor Day.
“We provide grants to about 20 different non-profits that do good things in the community,” Williams said.
According to Rueff, the organization has already collected more than $14,000.
Williams succeeds Bill Francisco, who left the position in August after 14 years at the helm. He said he left after his job as business representative for the Painters and Glaziers International Union began to take up much of his time.
“And I wanted to get some fresh ideas in there,” Francisco said. “Lamarcus fit well and showed some interest in it.”
Francisco, 47, believes he will not miss the job as president. “I’m still involved as a delegate,” he said.
Francisco offered a bit of advice for the new president.
“Just keep an open mind,” he said. “Rely on people with experience.”
According to Francisco, the position of president is a young man’s job.
“It definitely keeps you busy,” he said. “It’s an ever-changing environment.”
Williams said he is thankful for the support that has been shown to him from those in the union during his first three months as the group's leader.
“They have a lot of faith in me,” he said. “They see the energy and what I’m trying to do.”
