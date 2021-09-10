 Skip to main content
Peoria overcomes early deficit to stop Danville 58-36

Danville cut in front fast, but Peoria bounced aside that challenge and collected a 58-36 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Danville squared up on Champaign Central in a football game . Click here for a recap

Peoria broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-28 lead over Danville.

Danville came from behind to grab the advantage 28-20 at intermission over Peoria.

Danville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Peoria 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

