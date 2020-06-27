Perspectives on Progress: Rep. Jones warns lawmakers cannot ‘legislate morality’

“I’m just afraid that, you know, some of my white colleagues have the same frustrations and we don’t talk about it. We sit around like we get along with each other, but in the back of our minds, we have these deep-rooted issues that we need to work on,” Jones said.

“Taking it from the foundation of what Illinois started with, you know, dealing with slavery back in the day to where we are now, and actually having conversations about racism — we’ve never done that as a state,” the representative continued. “...I think once I can move that ball forward, it’d be better.”

But what is occurring in Illinois currently — people “paying attention” — is giving him hope, he said. In the back of his mind, though, is this movement’s uncertainty.

“I think that’s what scares me the most, is that all of this talk is going to go away and is here for a moment and people are going to move on to something else,” Jones said. “...We all have views on each other that we have to move beyond because our country has put those thoughts in our head, and we have to sit down and deal with them.”

