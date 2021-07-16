PET OF THE WEEK, JULY 17

Grace is a 5-year-old Boston Terrier. Grace would do best in a home where someone is home most of the time. She has severe anxiety. Grace would also need to be the only animal in the home. She does do well with children, but can be a bit grabby when she wants something. She loves to play with toys and loves to snuggle. Meet Grace at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Call 217-876-0000 with any questions.