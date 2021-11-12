PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Nugget. Nugget is a 2-year-old terrier mix. She is a good dog and loves to please her people. Nugget would do best in a home with no small children and no cats. She would need to do a few meet and greets with a potential dog sibling. Nugget knows how to sit and shake and is learning the command down. She loves to play ball. For more information on Nugget, stop by the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m.