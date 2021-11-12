Meet Nugget. Nugget is a 2-year-old terrier mix. She is a good dog and loves to please her people. Nugget would do best in a home with no small children and no cats. She would need to do a few meet and greets with a potential dog sibling. Nugget knows how to sit and shake and is learning the command down. She loves to play ball. For more information on Nugget, stop by the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
PET OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's where the eatery is planned.
Dealer said he was doing "a favor" for his stepson when he was arrested in a police sting operation.
16-year-old student Kyler A. Lawrence was killed in a car crash Friday morning.
Closing the longtime local hardware store will be bittersweet for Decatur Ace Hardware’s owner Mark Daniels.
St. Teresa was one of the eight schools that left the 12-team Okaw Valley Conference to form the CIC in 2012.
We'll update second-round playoff scores from around the state until they're all finals.
One appears to be an innocent victim but the other knows more than he is saying.
Police had found him asleep in Decatur with a handgun in his lap.
Decatur restaurants ready to serve up Big Eats
Nick A. Wilson said he didn't know he'd have to serve his original sentence at 85%.