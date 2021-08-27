PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Nugget. This playful girl will soon turn 2 years old. Nugget has a lot of energy and needs a home with an active lifestyle. She does well with older children, just not infants and toddlers. Nugget would prefer to be the only animal in the household. She still needs a lot of training with her manners and leash walking. Nugget loves to snuggle. For more information, please call 217-876-0000 or stop by to meet Nugget at 3373 N. Woodford.