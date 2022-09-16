Magic is a 4-month-old kitten waiting for a home to call her own. Magic can be a loveable kitty with people and she plays good with other kittens, but she would be happy as an only cat. She does not like to share her space with other kittens. Magic is fully vetted and waiting on a home to call her own. Visit Magic at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
PET OF THE WEEK
