PET OF THE WEEK

Gertie is a year old mix breed who has survived the deadly Parvo virus. Gertie is a little shy with new people and places, but absolutely loves to play and snuggle. Gertie is not housebroken and is learning her basic manners. She is spayed, microchipped, current on vaccines and has been started on monthly heartworm prevention. For more information on Gertie, meet her at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Or call 217-876-0000.
