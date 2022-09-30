Petunia is a beautiful six-month-old kitten looking for a home to call her own. Petunia loves to play with other kittens, but she also enjoys hanging out on a lap or a shoulder at times to watch how things play out. Petunia is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and is FIV/FELV negative. Visit with Petunia at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
PET OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Establishment will close after lunch service on Friday, Oct. 7, but another restaurant appears ready to take its place.
Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each.
She said baby was "fussy" so she drove around and snorted heroin, police say.
Police said he had more than 30 packages of crack cocaine ready for individual sales.
A class action lawsuit accuses the Hideout Gentlemen's Club of cheating performers.
Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply.
He suffered fatal injuries in a "neighborhood dispute."
His ex-girlfriend went outside to find her car windows shattered.
Andrew Weatherford secured 3,611 votes in the Democratic primary. But, his own wasn't among them.
Three people are dead and other seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Christian County.