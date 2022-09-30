 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

100122-dec-if-potw

Petunia is a beautiful six-month-old kitten looking for a home to call her own. Petunia loves to play with other kittens, but she also enjoys hanging out on a lap or a shoulder at times to watch how things play out. Petunia is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and is FIV/FELV negative. Visit with Petunia at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 

