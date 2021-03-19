 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week
0 comments
Pet of the week

Pet of the week

  • 0
cat

Ingrid is the longest term resident of the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Ingrid came in with a litter of kittens almost four years ago. Ingrid can be a quiet kitty. She will come to you on her terms, and does not like to be held. She would do best in a quiet home. For more information on Ingrid, contact the HSDMC at 217-876-0000 or email them at admin@hsdmc.org 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News