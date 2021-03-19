Pet of the week

Ingrid is the longest term resident of the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Ingrid came in with a litter of kittens almost four years ago. Ingrid can be a quiet kitty. She will come to you on her terms, and does not like to be held. She would do best in a quiet home. For more information on Ingrid, contact the HSDMC at 217-876-0000 or email them at admin@hsdmc.org