PET OF THE WEEK

043022-potw

Dusty is a new recent owner surrender to the Humane Society.  Dusty will soon turn six years old. This guy is a super outgoing kitty and he doesn't let much bother him. He enjoys sitting on a lap, getting brushed and enjoys human companionship.  Dusty is neutered and front declawed. For more information on Dusty, stop by and visit with him at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. 

