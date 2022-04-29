Dusty is a new recent owner surrender to the Humane Society. Dusty will soon turn six years old. This guy is a super outgoing kitty and he doesn't let much bother him. He enjoys sitting on a lap, getting brushed and enjoys human companionship. Dusty is neutered and front declawed. For more information on Dusty, stop by and visit with him at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.
PET OF THE WEEK
PET OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say he wanted a more serious relationship than she did.
Trouble flared between rival gangs; two other victims seriously wounded.
LaGondola Spaghetti House East has been permanently closed.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
He is accused of having more than 2 pounds of cocaine shipped Priority Mail.
It was the defendant's latest bid to get a lesser sentence.
Dispute over unpaid bill ends in gunfire.
Investigation into what happened continues.
Weekend violence left one dead and four wounded.
Authorities have identified the 40-year-old man who was fatally shot Saturday night.