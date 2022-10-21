 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

Boom is a handsome young kitty who is loveable but loves to play. Sometimes you can find him playing with other kittens, but sometimes he wants to sit on a lap for some great ear rubbing. This kitty is waiting for a home to call his own. Visit with Boom during our public hours of noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

