Boom is a handsome young kitty who is loveable but loves to play. Sometimes you can find him playing with other kittens, but sometimes he wants to sit on a lap for some great ear rubbing. This kitty is waiting for a home to call his own. Visit with Boom during our public hours of noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
PET OF THE WEEK
