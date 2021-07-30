Kenny is an adult cat available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Kenny came in several months ago, full of all kinds of parasites. He has since been neutered and is now parasite-free. This happy kitty loves to be a lap cat. He is content sitting in a lap and getting brushed. Meet Kenny Wednesday through Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. For more information, call 217-876-0000.
PET OF THE WEEK
