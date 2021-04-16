PET OF THE WEEK

 Skip to main content
Colby (black male) and Chai (tortishell female) are littermates and around 6 months old. These kittens came in as strays several months ago and have really come out of their shells and are now very social kitties. Colby likes to greet everyone when the walk in the room, and Chai will watch for a bit before coming to saying hello. Both kitties are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. For more information, call 217-876-0000 or email  admin@hsdmc.org

