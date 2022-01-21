 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

Jazmin is a young terrier mix that was picked up as a stray by our local shelter. Jazmin is thought to be around a year old. She is a very high energy girl. She loves to play but needs a home that can keep her entertained,  as she can get bored easily. Jazmin seems to be well with other dogs, but has not been tried with cats. She is current on her vaccines and heartworm negative and she is on monthly heartworm prevention. For more information, visit the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. 

