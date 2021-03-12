Pet of the week

This beautiful young lady is Sophia. Sophia will be a year old at the end of April. She has a calm demeanor and has gotten along well with other kittens. She is sweet girl who loves to cuddle also! Sophia is a current on her vaccines, spayed, microchippped and is FIV/FELV negative. She is patiently waiting for a new home. Could it be yours? Contact the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 217-876-0000 or email them at admin@hsdmc.org