This beautiful young lady is Sophia. Sophia will be a year old at the end of April. She has a calm demeanor and has gotten along well with other kittens. She is sweet girl who loves to cuddle also! Sophia is a current on her vaccines, spayed, microchippped and is FIV/FELV negative. She is patiently waiting for a new home. Could it be yours? Contact the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 217-876-0000 or email them at admin@hsdmc.org
Pet of the week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three men driving around Decatur with illegal weapons in their car soon found themselves under arrest after the vehicle crashed and flipped over on its roof in front of a police officer.
- Updated
Police documents released Tuesday detail the cold-blooded execution of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings, shot to death in a hail of more than 40 rifle bullets as he sat in his vehicle.
- Updated
Police have arrested a Decatur man they said got involved in a gunfight outside his home that was caught on surveillance video.
- Updated
Past the age when many of her peers veered toward retirement, Aileen Bellah is still enjoying her first retail job — and not planning to stop any time soon.
- Updated
Police say a shooting took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Wood Street.
- Updated
Three occupants in a second vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
- Updated
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of a man "concerning a theft" and are asking for information.
- Updated
Illinois State Police investigators said they surprised a Maroa man in his bedroom and found him sleeping next to an AR-15 rifle stolen from a trooper’s squad car.
- Updated
Police said they were searching for the current boyfriend of a Decatur woman who is accused of stabbing the woman's former boyfriend in the abdomen with a steak knife.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the Big Ten not naming the Illini co-champs ‘will forever live in infamy.’ But it’s time to move on to bigger goals
- Updated
INDIANAPOLIS — Athletic director Josh Whitman doused more fuel onto the tinder pile of slights Illinois has been collecting by publishing an open letter Tuesday ripping the Big Ten for not naming the Illini men’s basketball team regular-season co-champions with Michigan.