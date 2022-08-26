 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK

PET OF THE WEEK

  • 0
082722-dec-loc-potw

Meet Ryne. This handsome kitty is a year old. Brought is as a stray kitten, Ryne is the last of his litter waiting for the perfect home to come along. Ryne would do best in a quiet home with no children, as he gets nervous around them. He has not been around dogs, but enjoys the company of other cats. Visit Ryne at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News