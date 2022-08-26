PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Ryne. This handsome kitty is a year old. Brought is as a stray kitten, Ryne is the last of his litter waiting for the perfect home to come along. Ryne would do best in a quiet home with no children, as he gets nervous around them. He has not been around dogs, but enjoys the company of other cats. Visit Ryne at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, located at 3373 N. Woodford.