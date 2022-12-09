PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Archie and Bernie. They are a bonded pair. Archie (top) is 9 and Bernie is 12 years old. They are both on daily eye medications and Bernie is also on a daily arthritis medication. Both of them are good snuggle buddies and would make great companions for someone. Ideally they would do best in a home with no children. They do good with other small dogs and do not seem to mind cats. Visit with Archie and Bernie at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.