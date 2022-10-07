PET OF THE WEEK

Are you looking for a sweet cat that is loveable, but also enjoys being alone? Then meet Flo. Flo was brought in pregnant after her owner could no longer care for her.

Flo has an easy going personality and is such a nice cat. She had six kittens who have all been adopted but Flo is often overlooked due to her quiet personality. Flo is a cat who would love a home to call her own. She would be a great companion to almost any home.