PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Fiona. Fiona is a 10-month-old kitty available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Fiona is an outgoing kitty who loves to play. She is great with other cats, but has not been tested with any dogs. Fiona would enjoy a home that would spoil her and let her play with lots of toys. She also enjoys sitting on laps and getting ear rubs. For more information or to meet Fiona, stop by the Humane Society at 3373 N. Woodford or call 217-876-0000.