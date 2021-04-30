 Skip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK
Meet Dickens. Dickens is a young male cat who was brought to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County several months ago. Dickens is a very outgoing cat -- he loves people and gets along well with the other cats. For more information on Dickens, please email humsocdmc@gmail.com or call 217-876-0000.

