Yogi and BooBoo are a bonded pair of brothers. These kittens were bottle fed after being abandoned at just a couple weeks old. Both of them love to play but you can always find them snuggled up together. The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County would love to keep this bonded pair of brothers together. Visit 3373 N. Woodford between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Pet of the week
