PET OF THE WEEK

Ivan is a young male cat, thought to be around a year old. He is a very social kitty with humans and is learning to get along with other cats. Ivan enjoys all kinds of attention showered on him. He is neutered, microchipped, FIV/FELV negative and is current on vaccines. For more information on Ivan, please contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000 or email humsocdmc@gmail.com