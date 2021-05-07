 Skip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK
Ivan is a young male cat, thought to be around a year old. He is a very social kitty with humans and is learning to get along with other cats. Ivan enjoys all kinds of attention showered on him. He is neutered, microchipped,  FIV/FELV negative and is current on vaccines. For more information on Ivan, please contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000  or email humsocdmc@gmail.com 

