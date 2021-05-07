Ivan is a young male cat, thought to be around a year old. He is a very social kitty with humans and is learning to get along with other cats. Ivan enjoys all kinds of attention showered on him. He is neutered, microchipped, FIV/FELV negative and is current on vaccines. For more information on Ivan, please contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000 or email humsocdmc@gmail.com
PET OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seniors on Social Security are eligible for a raise every year. But lately, those raises haven't been good enough.
The Thursday announcement from the Macon County Health Department continued a streak of double-digit case counts this week.
- Updated
Prosecutors said witnesses wouldn't cooperate, but dropped charges could come back if they change their minds.
A house and car were hit by gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries; police say there was no obvious connection between the incidents.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise not to raise taxes on middle-class Americans. But a little-known provision in his big social programs bill could do just that. Tucked away in the American Families Plan, is a proposal to change the way capital gains taxes are paid on estates when people pass away. This seemingly […]
- Updated
The worst damage from a storm system that swept through Central Illinois on Monday occurred in Sangamon County, but Macon County wasn't spared.
Even as the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s election between incumbent Tony Brown and challenger Jim Root remains unsettled, the focus could soon turn to 2022 as another familiar name appears to be eyeing the office.
Decatur police said a 3-month-old child was in the vehicle that was hit head-on Friday.
- Updated
Damage bill is estimated at $20,000; even a nearby tree was caught on fire.
- Updated
Murder trial gets underway that will probe the shootout in a restaurant bathroom that left one man badly wounded and another man dead.