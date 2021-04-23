 Skip to main content
Pet of the week
Prince (2)

Prince is a 10-year-old standard poodle who is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Prince is a happy go lucky guy. He is very friendly and active and loves to play. He recently had a dental and a benign growth removed from a leg. Prince does have Cushing's disease and is on a liver medication that he will need for the rest of his life. For more information on Prince, please contact the Humane Society at humsocdmc@gmail.com or call them at 217-876-0000

