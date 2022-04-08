 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK

PET OF THE WEEK

  • 0
potw040922

Meet Pedro. This little guy weighs in at just over five pounds. Pedro is three years old and seems to be a one-person dog. He likes everyone, but prefers to stay with one person best. Pedro has not been around other animals or children in his previous home. To meet Pedro, stop by the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County between 12 p.m and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in motorcycle crash

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Centralia man died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by a Decatur man, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News