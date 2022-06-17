Meet Iris. Iris is thought to be around 2 years old. This beautiful girl recently had her last litter of kittens. She is a nice cat, but will let you know when she has had enough attention. Iris is spayed, microchipped, up to date on her vaccines and IS FIV/FELV negative. Stop by and meet Iris at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.
Pet of the week
