Pet of the week

061822-potw-dec

Meet Iris. Iris is thought to be around 2 years old. This beautiful girl recently had her last litter of kittens. She is a nice cat, but will let you know when she has had enough attention. Iris is spayed, microchipped,  up to date on her vaccines and IS FIV/FELV negative. Stop by and meet Iris at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. 

