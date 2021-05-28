PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Kaydon. This handsome kitty recently found his way to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. He is a very outgoing cat, probably between 1-2 years old. Kaydon gets along great with other cats and is curious about dogs. He loves people. For more information on Kaydon, please contact the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at 217-876-0000 or email them at humsocdmc@gmail.com.