PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Evander. This handsome guy is a couch potato. Evander came in through our TNR program and was in severe need of some veterinary care. After getting fixed, it was determined that he had several teeth that needed to come out. With his sweet personality, we wanted to help this guy out and not put him back out on the streets. Evander is a happy boy, and we are guessing he is around 5 years old. He is FIV positive. Evander would be so happy with a lap to sit on every day. He loves to snuggle. For more information, contact the Humane Society at 217-876-0000 or stop by and meet Evander at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.