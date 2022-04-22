PET OF THE WEEK

Anakin and his brothers, Luke and Solo, have been at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County for almost four years. Anakin is a quiet kitty. He enjoys someone talking quietly with him and scratching his ears. Anakin would enjoy a quiet home without any young children. They seem to scare him a little. He would make a great companion! Visit Anakin at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
