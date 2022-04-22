 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK

Anakin and his brothers, Luke and Solo, have been at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County for almost four years. Anakin is a quiet kitty. He enjoys someone talking quietly with him and scratching his ears. Anakin would enjoy a quiet home without any young children. They seem to scare him a little. He would make a great companion! Visit Anakin at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.  

