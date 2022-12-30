PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Penelope and Zendaya. They are best friends. These kitties came to us extremely sick, with eye infections and an upper respiratory infection. Penelope, the gray one, is quite shy. She really enjoys letting Zendaya be a leader, but you can always find these two snuggled up together. They do get along well with other kitties, and have not been tried with dogs. The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County is offering a discounted adoption fee to keep these two kitties together. Visit them at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Humane Society will be closed on Saturday, December 31.