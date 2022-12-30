Meet Penelope and Zendaya. They are best friends. These kitties came to us extremely sick, with eye infections and an upper respiratory infection. Penelope, the gray one, is quite shy. She really enjoys letting Zendaya be a leader, but you can always find these two snuggled up together. They do get along well with other kitties, and have not been tried with dogs. The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County is offering a discounted adoption fee to keep these two kitties together. Visit them at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Humane Society will be closed on Saturday, December 31.
PET OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sports bar in the works.
One dog died after being left in last week's extreme cold.
Board could appoint new member at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Crab Lobster is located at 927 S Route 51, Forsyth, in the former O’Charley’s restaurant.
Flooding from freeze-damaged pipes threatens as Arctic cold releases its grip.
A judge found probable cause to try a Decatur woman after police say they caught her halfway in a stranger's basement window. The woman said she was seeking a cat.
Decatur victim was left with a collapsed lung after being stabbed twice.
At Decatur’s Diamonds Family Restaurant, great dining and bonhomie never take a break, even on Christmas Day.
Karen Fennessy was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her Atwood home.
The Decatur Board of Education approved an agreement with the city that would result in the district acquiring the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High site.