PET OF THE WEEK:

Meet Ireland. Ireland is approximately 3 years old. She is a kitty who enjoys the company of other cats and is great with people who are calm. She would do best in a quiet home with no young children or dogs. This kitty has come quite a long way since she came to the Humane Society 2 years ago. Visit with Ireland at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur. Their public hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 

