PET OF THE WEEK

Eevie was brought into the Humane Society this past spring. She was pregnant and gave birth to her kittens. Eevie is a quiet kitty. She likes people and does well with other cats. She has not been around dogs. Eevie is patiently waiting for her home, could it be yours? You can meet Eevie at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford. They are open 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.