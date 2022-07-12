Meet Callie. Callie is a young adult cat who is searching for her furever home. Callie has a very outgoing personality. She does well with the other cats in the room after she gets to used them. Callie would love a home to call her own. She is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and is FIV/FELV negative. For more information, visit the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.
PET OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the latest on Decatur-area businesses that are opening, expanding, moving or closing.
The pilot of a crop duster was uninjured after his plane made a crash landing into a fence at Decatur Airport, authorities said.
Police say the victim's version of what happened leaves them with questions.
He denies the charges but police say they have copies of messages he sent.
8M Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected, investigation finds
Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
Man and woman in same house are targeted in criminal damage attack.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Police said the driver's actions were "reckless" as he slammed into a St. Teresa teacher's car, causing terrible injuries.
Officials are mum on the reason behind the large police presence Tuesday morning in the area of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue.
Victim needed stitches for wounds after glass storm window was smashed over her.