PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Callie. Callie is a young adult cat who is searching for her furever home. Callie has a very outgoing personality. She does well with the other cats in the room after she gets to used them. Callie would love a home to call her own. She is spayed,  microchipped,  up to date on vaccines and is FIV/FELV negative. For more information, visit the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County located at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur.

