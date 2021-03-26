Meet Gidget and Pumpkin. They are both 4 years old, spayed, neutered and are both front declawed. Pumpkin seems like a pretty social kitty and Gidget is a little more reserved. For more information, contact the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at admin@hsdmc.org or you can call 217-876-0000.
PET OF THE WEEK
