PET OF THE WEEK
cat

Meet Gidget and Pumpkin. They are both 4 years old, spayed, neutered and are both front declawed. Pumpkin seems like a pretty social kitty and Gidget is a little more reserved. For more information, contact the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County at admin@hsdmc.org or you can call 217-876-0000.

