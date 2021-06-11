PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Billy Bob and Boo. Billy Bob, (buff colored) came in as a stray kitten to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon earlier this spring. He was a very shy kitten who has come out of his shell and is now starting to get social with most people. He can still be a little timid at first. He is thought to be around 8-9 months of age. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Stop by and visit with kittens and other animals available for adoption at 3373 N. Woodford, Decatur, IL 62526. Or you can call 217-876-0000 for more information.