Petitions available for 2023 Decatur mayoral, city council races starting Tuesday

DECATUR — Candidates seeking to run for mayor or three open city council seats in the 2023 municipal election will be able to start passing petitions to secure a place on the ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The city confirmed that petitions will be available starting Tuesday morning in the clerk's office or on the city's website.

Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters. The filing period is between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and have resided with city limits for at least one year preceding the election.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, appointed following the death of former Mayor Mike McElroy in 2015 and subsequently reelected in 2017 and 2019, said she plans to run again but hasn't made a formal announcement.

The council seats currently held by Dennis Cooper, Bill Faber and Lisa Gregory are also up. Cooper, appointed last year to fill the remainder of former Councilman Rodney Walker's term, said he plans to run for a full term while Gregory is not seeking another term. Faber has not indicated his plans yet.

The elections for mayor and city council are all done at-large. Unless a primary election is triggered, the next municipal election will be April 4.