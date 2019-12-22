Phil Rosenthal: A Festivus airing of sports media grievances

— Those who complain about their cable bill subsidizing the White Sox, Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks need to be reminded their cable bill probably already subsidizes Skip Bayless and Rutgers athletics.

— Fox has assigned three of its nine Bears games so far this season to announcer Dick Stockton. We all know the Bears have been a disappointment, but really? Imagine if Chicago weren’t the No. 3 TV market in the country.

— If sports leagues are going to keep relying on replay review, they should open it up and let TV viewers see and hear the review in progress. Better than having rules experts guess what verdicts are based upon, especially when the verdicts are wrong.

— Late-season football replay reviews in northern climates at outdoor stadiums should include a timer, temperature and wind chill factor graphic just to remind everyone how unpleasant these things are for ticket buyers, players and others in attendance.

— ESPN really ought to offer alternate feeds for “Sunday Night Baseball” and “Monday Night Football” the way it does for college football playoff games. Stat-casts, gambling-centric coverage and feeds tailored to fans of participating teams all are worth exploring on sister channels and streams.

— There needs to be a restriction on how often advertisers can repeat the same commercial during sports events in a given day or week. That’s especially true during the NCAA Tournament, when AT&T had our ears ringing and spots for Orange Vanilla Coke left a taste in our mouth almost as bad Orange Vanilla Coke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0