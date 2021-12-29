PHoto CP for A3

Jason Sandberg, vice president of experiences, stands in a sea of balloons that will be part of the Children's Museum of Illinois' Happy Noon Year balloon drop on Friday. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include music, crafts and newly reopened and reimagined “Ready. Set. BUILD!” Advance registration is required at CMofIL.org. View a video with more details about the event at herald-review.com.
Katie Milligan, afterschool program coordinator, inflates one of the more than 1,000 balloons that will be part of the balloon drop.
