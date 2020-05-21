Photos: Protesters gather in Springfield to oppose state restrictions

Later, Bailey was removed from the House floor for not wearing a face mask.

Outside the BoS Center, John Garth of Champaign said he believed his personal freedoms were being challenged, by the lockdown.

"I believe people are smart enough to determine what is safe and when businesses can open safely," said Garth, carry an American flag and a Trump 2020 flag.

Garth is semi-retired, but said his wife, who works for a company involved in training for municipalities in tree care, was on the verge of losing her job.

"My income is fixed," he said. "If she loses her job, we are really going to struggle."

Pamela Robinson of Decatur said her mother-in-law runs an interior decorating business that has been declared non-essential by the governor.

"I don't feel any job is nonessential if it puts food on the table and allows families to support themselves," Robinson said.

Chanting "Open up Illinois, open up!" through a bullhorn, Jeanette Errion of Washington, Ill. said the situation in the state was now "more about politics and less about the (coronavirus)."