The Decatur Police Department had no timetable for when the truck might be removed.
Both were arraigned Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court.
Coroner's jury hears about the harrowing last moments of Tabitha Lourash.
Young boy was sitting inside parked car on driveway when it was struck by another vehicle; driver is being investigated for DUI.
Police say he made no attempt to stop and help after striking pedestrian along U.S. 36 in Long Creek.
Less than a week after the new Congress was sworn in, former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has landed a new job.
Julia Livingston has spent the past five years advocating for children as the Macon County CASA executive director.
Police say a suspect was using an electric saw to slice off and steal parts of a Decatur woman’s car when he was confronted by the owner and her friend.
Firefighters say a small fire was started deliberately during a domestic dispute.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
