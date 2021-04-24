Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is causing my hair to fall out? What can I do to stop it? I'm 72 years old and female. Could I be hypothyroid?
Police report that a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Decatur accidentally shot himself while trying to conceal a stolen weapon as officers approached.
Leaving the state four times put Bryant Bunch in danger of having his bond revoked. His lawyer claims prosecutors just want him behind bars.
A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident occurred Monday afternoon on County Road 400N, northwest of Stewardson.
A preliminary autopsy report shows the 37-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.
Police report a 37-year-old man died in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon from gunshot wounds, and now police are trying to trace the man who brought him there.
An argument sparked by a knocked-over flower pot resulted in a Decatur girlfriend stabbing her boyfriend in the back, police report.
“I’ve got a 9-year-old son who can’t wait to come out here,” said Mount Zion Mayor Luke Williams. “He’s going to be mad that I’m out here today doing this and he’s not.”
