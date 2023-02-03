DECATUR — Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the state's semiautomatic weapons ban have asked a Macon County judge to temporarily halt the law's enforcement statewide as legal proceedings continue.

The motion was requested in court Friday afternoon by an attorney representing state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin and hundreds more under the banner of "Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County."

It comes after a series of victories in a handful of downstate courtrooms that have shielded a few thousand people from the state's ban.

But frustrated by this "patchwork of enforcement" and the "chaos" that could be unleashed with additional lawsuits, the plaintiffs argued for extending the temporary restraining order to all Illinois gun owners — not just those who have signed onto the various lawsuits.

"This is an opportunity now to get the whole state covered," Caulkins said. "We should not have 600 people in one county and 1,000 people in another county and 1,100 people in Macon County. This is equal protection. We all should be able to enjoy the rights and the freedoms that are afforded us."

The Legislature passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation banning semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines last month. Illinois is the ninth state in the country to enact such a measure.

However, the state was soon hit with lawsuits in state and federal court challenging the law.

Tom DeVore, a failed candidate for Illinois attorney general in 2022, filed two lawsuits in state court — one in Effingham County and one in White County.

Last week, a judge in the Effingham case granted a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the ban on the more than 850 people who signed onto that lawsuit.

Earlier this week, the Fifth District Appellate Court, in a divided ruling, upheld that temporary restraining order, agreeing that the ban likely violated the state constitution's equal protection clause. But it dismissed DeVore's arguments that the ban violated the due process clause and failed to adhere to legislative process called for under the state constitution.

A spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said earlier this week that the office is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review the appellate court's decision on an expedited schedule.

In the meantime, a White County judge on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order in the other case, thus shielding nearly 1,700 more, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, from the ban.

Jerry Stocks, the attorney representing plaintiffs in the Macon County case, told Judge Rodney Forbes on Friday that they adjusted their case "to bring ourselves in alignment with the other litigation and other counties and what transpired in the Fifth District."

"We have chaos right now," Forbes said. "And we need to have an order that is clear ... that these orders already entered the Fifth District and in this proceeding makes it applicable in all applications."

While acknowledging that the Macon County Circuit Court was bound by the appellate court's decision protecting the temporary restraining order in the Effingham case, Darren Kinkead, an attorney representing Pritzker and Raoul, asked Forbes not to extend protections from the order to the entire state.

Kinkead also raised an issue with the voluntary association "Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County," a group of hundreds of gun owners who are party to the lawsuit.

He said that "as a practical manner," it would be difficult to determine enforcement because it was not clear exactly who was a member of the organization. But, he said that he would not object "if there was some way to clear that up."

How Caulkins set up his lawsuit led to a spat with DeVore this week.

The latter filed a motion to intervene in Caulkins' case, saying that six plaintiffs were misled as they were only included as members of the association, not as individuals.

The plaintiffs were also encouraged to donate $200 to Caulkins' campaign account to help cover legal expenses. Only one of the six actually donated and Caulkins said that contributions were voluntary.

The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a far-right bloc of state legislators, put out a statement earlier this week reaffirming that they support all legal challenges to the ban.

Caulkins, asked about the brouhaha with DeVore, struck a conciliatory tone Friday.

"The work that he's done has been very successful," Caulkins said. "If it weren't for that, we wouldn't be here today. We're following that same trail, but with different arguments. And we we believe that every FOID card holder should have the same privileges, not just the folks that he is named as plaintiffs. That's our difference."

Forbes told both attorneys that they made "very good arguments" that he would take under advisement. He hopes "to issue a quick decision," signaling sometime next week.

