Plans for new gym to replace Kimler approved by Argenta-Oreana board

ARGENTA — At a special board meeting on Wednesday, the Argenta-Oreana school board approved plans to replace Kimler Gym.
The gym and adjacent classroom areas were closed in early October and have remained closed due to being unsafe for occupancy.
"We were faced with this circumstance, removing a gym that's been such a big part of the community," said high school Principal Sean German.
The district has set up sales of memorabilia from the gym, including parts of the bleachers and the floor and so far those sales have raised $11,000 for the athletic fund, he said. One person wanted a specific part of the bleachers because her father proposed to her mother there.
"I'm really happy that so many community members and alumni want a piece of that gym," German said.
BLDD Architects President Steve Oliver presented the board with a preliminary design, which doesn't include specifics yet. Including demolition, asbestos abatement and new construction, the budget will be $5.5 million, he said.
Kimler was built in 1952, and was found to have serious structural issues during an inspection of roof repairs in September. The district sought assistance from Bacon/Farmer/Workman, Engineering & Testing, Inc. and their report showed concerns about the north and south walls of the gym being out of plumb, tension rods connecting the north and south walls not functioning properly, and other minor issues.
The firm recommended a 3D scan of the building, which revealed the north and south walls are leaning outward at the top and the walls do not include structural reinforcements such as rebar. The tension bars on the north and south sides were never properly anchored into the block or brick. Kimler was built 70 years ago and building codes have changed since then.
The district contacted Mohr & Kerr Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C for a second opinion on the condition of Kimler Gym and Timothy Roecker of that firm provided a report in which he advised the district to remove and replace the entire roof structure and two of the existing walls, which would be a significant expense.
After receiving approval from the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and the Illinois State Board of Education for an emergency health/life/safety amendment, the school board voted on Nov. 9 to demolish and replace the gym and the asbestos abatement project which is also required.
Oliver said the Illinois State Board of Education requirement is that a new gym must be approximately the same size as the existing gym, because they're using health/life/safety funds to pay for it. Some savings will be realized because new heating and air units were recently installed and can be reused. Within those parameters, the new construction will include a second entrance, larger locker rooms, and retractable bleachers that will allow for more space for physical education classes.
German said the district has been in touch with First Mid-State Bank and will be able to issue bonds adequate to pay for the project.
Asbestos abatement can begin on Nov. 30, with demolition planned to begin by Dec. 14. Bids for construction will go out in mid-March and contracts can be awarded at the board's April meeting, with construction beginning in June 2021.
