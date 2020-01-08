Youngsters and their parents took advantage of the Toddler Open Gym at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center on Wednesday.
Playtime
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the outside, it looked like an ordinary day at Del’s Popcorn Shop in Mount Zion.
Family members are seeking to raise money to pay for medical treatment for 9-year-old Rogan Donoho, who was recently diagnosed with Giloblastoma Multiform (GBM), a rare and aggressive brain cancer.
The Fuyao Glass America plant near Mount Zion is hiring 40 employees by the end of the month. A recruiting event has been scheduled to provide information about the available jobs.
No arrests for driving under the influence of cannabis were made in Decatur or Macon County on Wednesday, the first day adult recreational use was legal in Illinois.
A head-on crash at Lost Bridge Road and East Lake Shore Drive shut down road and sends one man to hospital.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe is currently in the process of changing ownership and will be closed until Jan. 13. Read more about the new owner's plans >>>
A 48-year-old man told police a man was shooting at him through the window of his Decatur hotel room, so he returned gunfire, police say, but the wall he referred to had no window.
DECATUR — Mykela Frances Marie Morstatter, 35, of Decatur, gained her wings on December 30, 2019.
NIANTIC — Ervin E. “Jiggs” McKinney, 78, of Niantic, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.
St. Teresa boys soccer coach Davis Wegmann resigned from his position on Friday.