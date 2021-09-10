Point of emphasis; Champaign St. Thomas More allows no goals in stopping Kankakee Grace Christian 8-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Champaign St. Thomas More followed in overpowering Kankakee Grace Christian 8-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 10.
Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.
Recently on September 4 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Elgin St Edward Central Catholic in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.