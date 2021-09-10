Point of emphasis; Normal Community West allows no points in stopping Champaign Centennial 21-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Normal Community West shutout Champaign Centennial 21-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Normal Community West took control in the third quarter with a 14-0 advantage over Champaign Centennial.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 6-0.

The Wildcats drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.