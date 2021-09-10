 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Normal Community West allows no points in stopping Champaign Centennial 21-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Normal Community West shutout Champaign Centennial 21-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Normal Community West took control in the third quarter with a 14-0 advantage over Champaign Centennial.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 6-0.

The Wildcats drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.

