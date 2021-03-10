Police boost website, give update on carjacking task force as city endures spike in the crime

Chicago police announced the debut of a new section of the department's website Wednesday that gives information about carjackings in the city, including surveillance video and booking photos of suspects, as the crime has skyrocketed early in 2021.

Through March 2, there were 348 carjackings in Chicago, more than double the tally at the same time last year and far and away the most the city has seen during the same period since at least 2001, city crime statistics show.

At a news conference Wednesday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said 44% of the more than 300 people arrested on motor vehicle-related charges, including carjackings, have been juveniles.

"We all need to help our young people make better choices and we need mentors to show them the way," Brown said, including family members, teachers and others. "A system of support is the best deterrent. And for those that do offend, we need real consequences."

Brown said the new section of the Chicago Police Department website includes information on its recently organized carjacking task force, which includes Illinois State Police, the Cook County sheriff's office and federal law enforcement. It allows the public to submit tips, including video, photos and other potential evidence, to aid investigators.