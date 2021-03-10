Police boost website, give update on carjacking task force as city endures spike in the crime

Chicago police announced the debut of a new section of the department's website Wednesday that gives information about carjackings in the city, including surveillance video and booking photos of suspects, as the crime has skyrocketed early in 2021.
Through March 2, there were 348 carjackings in Chicago, more than double the tally at the same time last year and far and away the most the city has seen during the same period since at least 2001, city crime statistics show.
At a news conference Wednesday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said 44% of the more than 300 people arrested on motor vehicle-related charges, including carjackings, have been juveniles.
"We all need to help our young people make better choices and we need mentors to show them the way," Brown said, including family members, teachers and others. "A system of support is the best deterrent. And for those that do offend, we need real consequences."
Brown said the new section of the Chicago Police Department website includes information on its recently organized carjacking task force, which includes Illinois State Police, the Cook County sheriff's office and federal law enforcement. It allows the public to submit tips, including video, photos and other potential evidence, to aid investigators.
The site has news releases on recently solved carjackings, booking photos of arrested suspects and tips to help avoid being the next victim. Some of these tips include staying alert; always locking your car; never leaving your vehicle idling, running or unattended; keeping track of your keys; never leaving children unattended in a vehicle; and parking in a safe spot.
The site also gives tips on how citizens can provide good, detailed descriptions of suspects to 911 operators — often a key piece of evidence for Cook County prosecutors in determining whether to charge a suspect with charges related to carjacking or a less serious crime.
Brendan Deenihan, CPD's chief of detectives, said the task force made a dozen arrests, including 10 for felonies, on Friday and Saturday.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, whose sheriff's deputies participate in the task force, insisted that such an operation was not a "one-time event." He noted the carjacking problem isn't just plaguing Chicago, but also suburban Cook County, which has many areas that fall under his department's jurisdiction.
"We will be doing this from here on out," Dart said at the news conference. "So the public can expect they're going to be seeing a lot more activity from a lot more resources on this specific issue."
Brown also called the carjackings a "national phenomenon," saying there are various reasons for the spike, including the fact that more juveniles have been on the street with time on their hands because of schools closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.