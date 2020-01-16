Police catch armed Decatur man after he tries to break into vehicle, report says

DECATUR — A police patrol was in the right place at the right time Tuesday night to intercept an armed man who had been surprised by the owner while trying to break into her car, according to a sworn affidavit.
Decatur Police Officer Nicholas Errett said he was on patrol nearby when the alert came in about an “interrupted burglary” in the 700 block of South Wise Street.
Writing in the affidavit, Errett said he spotted a man with “lots of hair” who matched the suspect description and this person took off on foot as the officer approached him. “I deployed my department issued Taser, which ended the short foot pursuit,” Errett added. “(He) was taken into custody in the front yard of 632 South Oakland,” the arrest being made just before 12 a.m.
Earlier, Errett described how a 22-year-old woman had been sitting on her living room couch when she heard the distinct sound of her vehicle door being opened. She looked outside to find the man with plenty of hair standing in the gap between the open door and the vehicle interior; he took off running when he saw her looking at him.
Errett said a search of the man revealed a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He said a check of the unloaded weapon showed it had not been stolen but the man’s record of a felony conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon means he is not allowed to own guns. He was also wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation in a previous case.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $175,200, which means he most post $17,700 to bond out.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid