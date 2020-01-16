Police catch armed Decatur man after he tries to break into vehicle, report says

DECATUR — A police patrol was in the right place at the right time Tuesday night to intercept an armed man who had been surprised by the owner while trying to break into her car, according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur Police Officer Nicholas Errett said he was on patrol nearby when the alert came in about an “interrupted burglary” in the 700 block of South Wise Street.

Writing in the affidavit, Errett said he spotted a man with “lots of hair” who matched the suspect description and this person took off on foot as the officer approached him. “I deployed my department issued Taser, which ended the short foot pursuit,” Errett added. “(He) was taken into custody in the front yard of 632 South Oakland,” the arrest being made just before 12 a.m.

Earlier, Errett described how a 22-year-old woman had been sitting on her living room couch when she heard the distinct sound of her vehicle door being opened. She looked outside to find the man with plenty of hair standing in the gap between the open door and the vehicle interior; he took off running when he saw her looking at him.