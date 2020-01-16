You are the owner of this article.
Police catch armed Decatur man after he tries to break into vehicle, report says
DECATUR — A police patrol was in the right place at the right time Tuesday night to intercept an armed man who had been surprised by the owner while trying to break into her car, according to a sworn affidavit.

Decatur Police Officer Nicholas Errett said he was on patrol nearby when the alert came in about an “interrupted burglary” in the 700 block of South Wise Street.

Writing in the affidavit, Errett said he spotted a man with “lots of hair” who matched the suspect description and this person took off on foot as the officer approached him. “I deployed my department issued Taser, which ended the short foot pursuit,” Errett added. “(He) was taken into custody in the front yard of 632 South Oakland,” the arrest being made just before 12 a.m.

Earlier, Errett described how a 22-year-old woman had been sitting on her living room couch when she heard the distinct sound of her vehicle door being opened. She looked outside to find the man with plenty of hair standing in the gap between the open door and the vehicle interior; he took off running when he saw her looking at him.

Errett said a search of the man revealed a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. He said a check of the unloaded weapon showed it had not been stolen but the man’s record of a felony conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon means he is not allowed to own guns. He was also wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation in a previous case.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $175,200, which means he most post $17,700 to bond out.

