QUINCY — Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates is asking for the public's patience as the investigation into last week's shooting death of a Quincy woman continues.

"I have been outspoken about the importance of transparency in law enforcement; it is something I believe in very strongly," said Yates, as he addressed the Quincy City Council Monday night. "Regarding cases like this, however, I make no apologies for being tight-lipped."

Quincy police officers responded Thursday to a residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, was found by a family member. The case is being investigated as a homicide with multiple agencies taking part.

"I take the integrity of a homicide investigation seriously," Yates said. "We do not talk about crime details, specific investigative techniques, or theories about what happened. I will do my best to keep you informed, but I will not compromise this investigation. I ask for your patience, as difficult as I know that is."

Rebecca Bliefnick was married to Decatur native Tim Bliefnick.

Yates said the Quincy community has not experienced a crime of this magnitude since 2019. He said investigators are completing an immense amount of work behind the scenes. The investigation includes eight Quincy Police Department detectives, three investigative supervisors, an investigator with the Illinois State Police, and attorneys with the Adams County State's Attorney's Office.

"We are fortunate to live in a community where violent crime such as this, is rare," he said. "When it happens, it is devastating. Nothing I say here tonight will put our community at ease. Making an arrest in this case is the only way to do that. We are working very hard to make that happen. This investigation is our highest priority."

Yates reiterated that anyone with information should contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470. Though the department does review messages through social media, the best method of contact would be to speak with a detective directly. He said if a message is left, it may take a little time, but the detectives will reach back out to the caller.

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of February 25 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).