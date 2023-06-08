DECATUR — New details have emerged which outline events leading up to the murder of Decatur man Cameron K. Taylor, who was found shot to death in a woman's bedroom with duct tape wrapped around his wrists and ankles.

Markiya Currie-Willis, 23, is accused of luring the 30-year-old Taylor with what Decatur police described as "provocative messages and asking him to come to her house" on the night of February 6.

The cops don't say what the messages actually said, but state the real intention of Currie-Willis and several male accomplices was clear: they planned to either rob the victim or "hold Cameron for ransom."

But sworn affidavits filed by police said the criminal scheme ended up going wrong when Taylor realized he was in grave danger and fought back against one of the male accomplices, Jarvis J. McClelland.

That is when the police say another of the accomplices, Kearius R. Evans, intervened and shot Taylor to death with multiple bullet wounds.

"Jarvis stated he asked Kearius why he shot Cameron," said one of the affidavits.

"Jarvis advised Kearius said he shot Cameron because he felt like he (Cameron) was starting to overcome Jarvis."

Detectives quote Currie-Willis as telling police the plan all along was to rob the victim, not kill him. "While detectives spoke with Markiya, she made numerous statements similar to 'It was only supposed to be a robbery' and 'It wasn't supposed to happen like that,'" according to the affidavits.

Currie-Willis was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday on five alternate counts of murder and two charges of armed robbery. She has yet to enter a formal plea and remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Evans, 22, was also arraigned Tuesday on the same murder and robbery charges. He also faces additional charges of being an armed habitual criminal and being a felon who possessed and used a firearm. Evans remains jailed with bail set at $2 million.

McClelland, 26, appeared in court Wednesday and waived a preliminary hearing on the same charges as Evans. He entered a plea of not guilty and is being held in jail with bail set at more than $3 million.

The sworn affidavits about the case name other suspects said to be involved and police confirmed Wednesday that they are not yet done with the murder probe.

"The investigation is still continuing and further charges may be forthcoming," Detective Sgt. Brian Earles told the Herald & Review.

